Common sense, common decency.
Those four words make us wistful for former Kokomo mayor and Howard County sheriff Robert “Bob” Sargent, who died Monday morning.
Sargent, 92, was best known as a two-term Democratic mayor of Kokomo, serving from 1988 to 1995. He also served two terms as Howard County sheriff, from 1974-1981, after a 22-year career with the Kokomo Police Department.
But he is most remembered for his character. He was respectful of those who disagreed with him. He was kind. He was, above all, a gentleman.
He leaves a legacy of working across the aisle for the good of the community, something that is often missing in today’s politics.
“Sarge” was also a man dedicated to the idea of law and order – using the respect he’d earned across the community to play an integral role in calming the race riots of the late 1960s – and the ability of local government to impact the lives of its everyday constituents.
It all earned him the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in 1995 – considered one of the highest honors the governor can provide to a citizen – and the unending respect of many in Kokomo.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Sargent served at the end of World War II and was part of group of local veterans who joined the KPD after the war.
Then, during his time as sheriff and mayor, Sargent started a Howard County drug task force, the mayor’s drug abuse council and a program dedicated to at-risk students who have improved their grades and lives.
He also established the Kokomo Urban Enterprise Zone and set in motion the plan to create Jackson Morrow Park. During his time with the KPD, where Sargent rose to the rank of captain, he created the department’s first officer training academy and its Special Investigations Unit.
“Common sense and common decency” was Sargent’s campaign slogan and also his approach to life, one that cut across political lines and was dedicated to public service.
Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight on Monday described Sargent as “a mentor and friend.”
“Like many of Kokomo’s residents, I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Mayor Bob Sargent,” said Goodnight.
“His impact on Kokomo will live on for generations to come through his work with dozens of organizations. One of his biggest accomplishments was the ability to bring people together, regardless of politics. I will miss Mayor Sargent and my thoughts go out to his family and friends.”
Jim Trobaugh, a former Republican mayor, said Sargent as a public servant was concerned about one thing: what was best for the community, politics be damned.
“He really cared about the community. He served the community very, very well in several different capacities. He was always very easy to work with and it was always what was best for the community,” Trobaugh said.
“Working across the aisle means that you’re working for the community as a whole. And I always admired Bob because he was extremely good at just serving this community and working for this community. I think he’s going to be sadly missed.”
