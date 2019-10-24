October is set aside on the calendar to acknowledge and celebrate ours pastors. If you’re reading this today, and can attest that you have a pastor that cares for you, show some love to your pastor and their family.
Clergy Appreciation Day is the second Sunday in October, which was Oct. 12m, and the month is celebrated as Clergy Appreciation Month. This celebration was established in 1992 with a mission of uplifting and encouraging pastors, missionaries and religious workers
Some of the duties and responsibilities of a pastor include providing spiritual leadership to members of a church, preparing weekly sermons, preaching and conducting worship services, interpreting biblical scripture for the congregation, providing care and counseling to church members and assisting them in crisis situations. Also, pastors are tasked with officiating at special services, such as confirmations, baptisms, weddings and funerals and collaborating with choir leaders to integrate music into church services, according to learn.org.
Job hours are a bit irregular. Pastors also might assist in church finances, oversee management of the congregation’s ministry and support the church staff. Of course, there are other duties, as needed.
Pastoring is a calling from God.
The Apostle Paul wrote in the Bible that God in equipping the church handed out responsibilities and gifts.
God “gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ.” (Ephesians 4:11-12)
Paul also shares concerning following the “call of Christ” “how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach, except they be sent? as it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things!” (Romans 10:13-15)
God loves the church and promises strong leadership.
“I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding.” (Jeremiah 3:15)
Pastors are servant leaders. The servant leadership model was coined by Robert K. Greenleaf in “The Servant as Leader,” an essay that he first published in 1970.
“A servant-leader focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong. While traditional leadership generally involves the accumulation and exercise of power by one at the ‘top of the pyramid,’ servant leadership is different. The servant-leader shares power, puts the needs of others first and helps people develop and perform as highly as possible,” Greenleaf wrote.
But you might be asking me, “Brother Mike, October is almost over. What do I do?”
Good question! You will be blessed whenever you appreciate your pastor! I might be a bit “prejudiced” having served as a Senior Pastor for 29 years now. I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson serves as Consultant to the North District and Sacred Soaring South District of the Indiana Annual Conference of the A.M.E. Church for Fund Development and Spiritual Formation. He is Founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry For Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry.
