Yesterday was Daniel’s 31st birthday. He chose to have the two of us go fishing on a pontoon at our neighbor’s pond. I’m not much of a fisherman, but on my hubby’s birthday, it was a perfect choice.Fishing is a common hobby among Amish folks.
As a little girl, I would go fishing often enough to know how, but not enough to be good. How well I remember being worried I wouldn’t be able to cast well in front of Daniel before we got married. Fishing certainly was a high lite to Daniel during his younger years and something he still enjoys. Now Grandma had kindly said she’d come to watch the children so the two of us go fishing together once more.
At the crack of dawn, we hopped on the tractor with pole and tackle, cinnamon rolls, steaming pumpkin lattes, snacks. It was a perfect chilly morning. Before long we were settled onto the pontoon, the lake was steaming in the breaking dawn. It felt too perfect to be true. I was drinking in the wonder of having my man all to myself. Without being too wordy, and you know how much a mama loves her babies, but she needs quiet at times. The fish weren’t biting, but somehow it didn’t matter all that much.
After some time, I settled down with a book and began reading aloud to Daniel, who kept throwing in both our lines with not more than a nibble now and then. “This is your line,” he said, casting it in then setting it to the side. “If we catch a fish and it’s on yours, you’ll be the one cranking it in!”
As we chatted and prayed, I felt new vigor to dig in and serve where I’m called. By 8:30, it was time to pack up and head for home, by this time I could hardly wait to see our five little darlings. As we pulled into the driveway, I spied two little heads peering out the living room window awaiting our return. As we hugged the children, they just seemed sweeter than ever. Thanks to Grandma, things had gone smoothly, and everyone had eaten breakfast and was ready for the day.
Now here you go with some amazing crispy fried fish. Note that this recipe can easily be tweaked to strike your fancy. My breading is never the same. I just dump a bunch of seasonings together and call it good!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.