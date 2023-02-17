A fair system for all
Recently, columnist Mark Franke wrote, “Constitutional rights are at stake,” which challenged the wisdom and thoughtfulness behind the General Assembly’s recent move to remove a guardsman’s ability to refuse non-judicial or administrative punishment for minor offenses in the Indiana National Guard. The columnist humbly admits there may be something he doesn’t get. That statement was true.
A guard commander can handle a disciplinary matter in one of three ways: refer to a court-martial, issue non-judicial punishment or administratively separate the soldier. The phrase, “right to demand a trial by court-martial,” is a misnomer as no guardsman has the right to a court-martial. Convening a court-martial is expensive and time-consuming for the Guard given the part-time nature of its force. If a soldier reports late to work or disrespects a senior officer, the commander is strongly disincentivized to send such a trivial matter to court-martial given the time and expense identified above. Nor would many think that such a minor offense warrants a criminal conviction, which a court-martial could impose. As a result, such a guardsman is simply administratively separated, which can occur without any hearing in some instances.
The non-judicial administrative system is already chocked full of due process safeguards. For such punishments, guardsmen have the right to consult a lawyer, call witnesses, request the presence of a spokesman and even appeal any award of punishment to a superior or disinterested commander. Not many employees enjoy such an array of rights.
Non-judicial punishment is a critical tool for commanders to shape, correct and build their soldiers into the fighting force that has long made our nation proud. Indeed, good order and discipline are the cornerstones of an effective military force. I have stood next to commanders issuing this type of discipline well over 100 times in my career as a judge advocate. To a one, they have sought to mold young soldiers for a promising future both in the military and after. Their summary dismissal from the guard is not in the best interest of the soldier, the guard, or the state.
House Bill 1076 and Senate Bill 279 do not remove a constitutional right because no such right exists. Instead, these bills would ensure that commanders have the authority to maintain good order and discipline, shape and mold the young men and women, and maintain a lethal and competent force in the small amount of time they have together.
State Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers,representing House District 88
