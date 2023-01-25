A letter to Rep. Spartz
I sent the following letter to Rep. Victoria Spartz and did not get a response back. Even though I am not a voter, I am still a citizen of Indiana and it concerns me about Rep. Victoria Spartz that she will not respond to a Boy Scout’s opinion. This is what the letter says:
Dear Representative Spartz
Hi, my name is Seth Michael Taylor Clark, I live in Greentown, IN., Scout Troop 528.
I writing to you about how I disagree with the Covid-19 mandatory vaccinations.
These are my reasons. First, I believe that it is illegal to mandate kids (under the age of 18) to get vaccinated (especially homeschooled kids like me). Next, this is not a country where you have to show papers as proof that you have the vaccination like Communist countries. Finally, I believe that it is unconstitutional for companies to order their employees to get vaccinated or else they get fired.
These are my reasons; what are your thoughts?
Seth Clark, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.