A message to caravan participants
To the dude — and his posse — in their Trump trucks buzzing the mayor’s house: Grow up.
Since you love to quote the U.S. Constitution and the “freedom of speech” right, remember that during the Jan. 6, 2021, violent assault on our Capitol, the Trump mob was trying to shred that same Constitution. The very Constitution you now want to protect your rights.
The disgraced, twice-impeached, one-termer Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square.
President Joe Biden won election in the most secure election this county’s ever had.
President Biden doesn’t care about your moronic flag; he’s busy improving the lives of Americans. He’s a hard worker, unlike the former guy. Joe Biden doesn’t care about your boorishness but perhaps the neighborhood children and adults who have to witness it do.
So do yourselves a favor and log off Facebook and stop watching Fox News shows. They’re only interested in clicks and advertiser revenues. They make money off your fears and anger. Rise above it and do something positive for Kokomo.
Francie O'Donnell, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.