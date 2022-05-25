A prayer for families of the Texas shooting
Lord our God, how awful we feel about the shooting in Texas at Robb Elementary School. To think that so many young children were mercilessly killed, as well as several teachers! We cannot imagine the grief these parents and family members are feeling. How can this happen?
We often wonder, Lord, why You allow people to make such tragic choices. One individual has not only snuffed out over 20 lives, but ruined the lives of many others, others who will take their grief to the grave. Despite our inability to understand these things, we are well aware that things will make sense when we are in Your presence at last. As You say in Your Word, “For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I have been fully known.”
We know You love us not because of how our lives meander, but because of the cross. There, You demonstrated Your love for us by sacrificing Your only Son on our behalf.
Lord, help those who are injured physically to recover quickly. Help those who have been devastated by such loss to be able to limp along, with Your help, to get through the funeral choices and memorial services.
Lord, we know people do not heal from these sorts of wounds, they just learn to live with their wounded condition and eventually carry on. Comfort them, we pray. May they sense Your presence in their lives. Help them deal with the feelings of emptiness, helplessness, maybe even a false sense of abandonment. Help them process the anger. Use them, Lord, to comfort others.
Lord, such losses change the entire family dynamic. Sometimes marriages dissolve and other children no longer receive the attention of depressed parents. The family can never go back to what it once was. Spouses, siblings and even friendships will no longer be the same. Help these families to morph into a new but different family, in which love and commitment grow stronger, not weaker.
Lord, those affected need Your help desperately. We pray that You would help them in ways we cannot imagine. We pray in Jesus’ name, amen.
Ed Vasicek, Kokomo
National Day of Prayer support appreciated
I would like to thank everyone who supported the 2022 Howard County National Day of Prayer. There were volunteers who helped to set up, those who participated in the program, committee members who planned and those who attended and withstood the early arrival of rain and cold that came upon us.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission is the host for the event, and staff members worked diligently. If you would like to sow a seed for the 2023 National Day of Prayer, you can send your donation to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, P. O. Box 476, Kokomo, IN 46903-0476. Please add in the memo line of your check: Howard County National Day of Prayer.
Pastor Sharon Reed, Committee chair, 2022 Howard County National Day of Prayer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.