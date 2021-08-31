A prayer in the aftermath of Ida
Lord, we pray for all those suffering in a variety of ways because of Hurricane Ida. Some have lost their lives, while many have lost their home or places of business.
In addition, the pandemic continues to strike. It seems as though the New Orleans area will be without electricity for possibly weeks. We pray for those who have suffered loss, for both private and federal relief efforts, that they would meet the most pressing immediate needs.
We pray for work crews, seeking to restore power amid a completely devastated transmission system. We pray for those who must go about the difficult task of rebuilding their lives. May many draw close to you, the God of grace and mercy. We pray that the people in that community would excel when it comes to loving their neighbor and helping one another. We pray in Jesus’ name, amen.
Edward Vasicek, Kokomo
