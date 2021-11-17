A prominent figure in baseball
Ernesto "Ernie" Lombardi was a catcher for the Brooklyn Robins, Reds, Braves and Giants in the 1930s and 1940s. He grew up in Oakland and attended McClymonds High School. Other alumnus were baseball great Frank Robinson and basketball's Bill Russell. He had a strong arm but was a regular in passed balls allowed. Slow afoot, infielders played him in the shallow outfield, and he hit into a slew of double plays. Called "Schnozz" because of his prominent nose, it was said he could stretch a double into a single with his sloth-like running. All in jest.
But he was a seven-time All-Star, an MVP in 1938, won two NL batting titles, called both of Johnny Vander Meer's back-to-back no-hitters in 1938, won a World Series with the Reds in 1940 and he has a plaque in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
And there is nothing funny about that.
Jeff Hatton
Greentown
