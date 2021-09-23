A shot in the arm for patriotism
My theology of my life is, God first, as Savior and Lord of my life. My family is second, my lovely wife of 40-plus years, our three children and their spouses and our 6.33 grandchildren. The third in my life is my country. I love the United States, I have served it for over 30 years. Despite its problems and infightings, we still live in a great country.
I recently got a big shot in the arm for my patriotism. My oldest grandson and I were honored to be a part of the cadre of motorcycles that escorted the remains of Marine Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, who was killed in Afghanistan. We rode from Grissom Air Reserve Base to Logansport.
The procession of motorcycles included over 8,000 bikes and was over 20 miles long. The normally 30-minute drive took us over two hours. I was impressed with the number of bikers who showed up to honor this young man and his family, but I was also impressed with the number of patriots who lined the route.
That there was well over 10,000 people with flags and banners, showing their respect for the soldier and their love for our nation. I was trying to hold back tears at the young children, the soldiers in uniform, standing at attention and saluting, and the many veterans who felt genuine compassion for their fellow brother-in-arms. The thing that really impressed me was the flight of four A-10s that did several flyovers of the procession, (I used to work on A-10s). The whole procession was a well planned and respectful tribute to Cpl. Sanchez and his family.
The U.S. has been going through a rough time over the last couple decades or so, but yesterday showed me that we can gather together and publicly show our support and love for our nation. We as a country need to remember the biblical basis our country was founded on and to welcome God back into our administration, educational instructions and our homes. One Bible passage we should all know and remember is II Corinthians 3: 17, “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
Father, thank you for the strong show of support that was shown for Cpl. Sanchez, our country and our military. Help this to cause us to stop and think that we, as a blessed nation, need to invite you back into our homes, schools and government. I love you. Amen.
Kevin Pitzer,
Galveston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.