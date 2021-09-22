Abolishing human abortion is in our control
Every year on the anniversary of 9/11, I get this sick feeling in the pit of my stomach, but it's not what you might be thinking. Taking nothing away from the loss of life on that horrible day, there are some stark contrasts and realities when comparing another horrible event that has taken place every day for the last 48 years.
While 9/11 was an attack from outside this nation, the slaughter of 3,000 innocent babies inside their mother's womb take place within our very borders. While 9/11 was mostly out of our control, abolishing human abortion is very much in our control and, in fact, we do so intentionally.
We have everything within our power to end the worst holocaust known to mankind: we have God's Law; we have the Constitution that demands the protection of every innocent human life from attacks foreign and domestic; we have the oath of office that every politician including the president, arguably the most powerful office in this world, takes to defend and protect that Constitution; and we have "We the People," who should be demanding nothing less than that they honor that oath and abolish this atrocity.
On this anniversary, there was much remembering and honoring those lives lost and the heroes of that awful day and rightfully so, but no remembering, no mourning, no flags flying at half mast and no media coverage for the intentional slaughter of our most innocent and vulnerable citizens.
Think about that!
Michael J Amatuzzo,
Kokomo
