Abortion is not merely a political issue
As they wrapped up yet another session of the Jan. 6 hearings, it sickened me to listen to members of the committee, as well as those testifying, stress the importance and value of the oath each of them take upon entering the office they hold.
For the last 49 years since Roe v. Wade, presidents, justices and elected legislators have taken that oath to defend the Constitution from enemies, foreign and domestic. During those 49 years, we have intentionally slaughtered over 60 million of our most vulnerable and innocent citizens in their mother's womb. Think about that.
Under God and our Constitution, all persons are given an inalienable right to life, giving them equal protection and equal justice under the law. Under the 14th Amendment, "No State shall deprive any Person of Life, Liberty or Property without due process under the Law." Indeed, this is a sacred oath they take and tragically they have failed to apply it to our most vulnerable and innocent citizens.
Everyone knows the taking of innocent life is murder — they are without excuse! Human abortion is not a mere political issue. Using these babies as political pawns for political gain is a legal and moral matter like any other murder. Stop supporting this insanity.
Michael J. Amatuzzo
Kokomo
