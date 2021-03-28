Acacia Academy thankful for support of Art in Bloom
A note of gratitude regarding Acacia Academy’s Art in Bloom celebration on March 13:
As we try to write a final
Prose, verse, or rhyme,
Words just seem to fail
Our gratitude sublime.
Acacia did host on March 13,
A year past quarantine,
The delightful event called Art in Bloom
With noble purpose keen.
Though we all desired a common place,
A virus still impeded.
Community separated in space,
Yet in heart as one united.
The virtual event was crafted to be
Creative, innovative, and fun.
The 12-year tradition continued on
To raise funds for classical education.
The students created projects grand
From nativity to mirror infinite.
There was a swing of geodesic design
And a table top like granite.
We laughed at the jokes told by dads,
And competed in battles intense.
Special guests like Wyman, Moore, and Sven
Brightened our night with their presence.
We won’t forget the wrapped up teachers
And boxes of charcuterie,
Nor music great, videos first-rate,
Even Bobby Chuck’s buffoonery.
By the end of the gig, we had touched the globe
from Ohio to Malaysia.
And gracious God had blessed us well
With funds that would amaze ya.
So with gratitude abundant
We shout with one grand voice.
Because of your generosity,
We live our theme: “Rejoice!”
Acacia Academy would like to sincerely thank the friends and sponsors who made the 12th annual Art in Bloom celebration a huge success. Because of you, over $100,000 was raised for direct classroom education of diverse students in our beloved community. Please consider supporting these sponsors who have modeled generosity.
Corporate sponsors: Stout Family/Shirley and Stout, Kokomo Foot and Ankle, Hearn Dentistry, First Congo Church, Hardie Group, Trent Family Auto, Indiana Heartland FCU, CFD, Team Rehab, Singleton Allstate, First Farmers Bank, Gorman & Bunch, Community First Bank, Dr. Jones of Caron Jones Dental Care, Degler Flooring, Heartland Hospice, Heartland Church, Hayes Advisory Group, Healthy Horizons, Jarrell Dental, Eye Physicians
Legacy private donors: James and Robin Miller, David and Pam Isaac, James and Shirley Davis, David and Sara Sullivan
Food donations: J. Edwards, Petite Patisserie
Auction/Project donations: Martin Brothers, Rural King, Kokomo Glass and Paint, Top of the Line, Kokomo Opalescent Glass, McGavic Outdoor Power, Coke
Video production: Larison Media and Bridgeway Church
Acacia Academy cultivates character, faith, and knowledge by means of an excellent classical Christian school education for students in kindergarten through eighth grades. We are currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. Please contact us at www.acaciaacademy.org, 830 S Main St., or call 765-457-5545.
Rob Hoshaw, head of school, Acacia Academy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.