Acacia Academy thankful for support of Art in Bloom

A note of gratitude regarding Acacia Academy’s Art in Bloom celebration on March 13:

As we try to write a final

Prose, verse, or rhyme,

Words just seem to fail

Our gratitude sublime.

Acacia did host on March 13,

A year past quarantine,

The delightful event called Art in Bloom

With noble purpose keen.

Though we all desired a common place,

A virus still impeded.

Community separated in space,

Yet in heart as one united.

The virtual event was crafted to be

Creative, innovative, and fun.

The 12-year tradition continued on

To raise funds for classical education.

The students created projects grand

From nativity to mirror infinite.

There was a swing of geodesic design

And a table top like granite.

We laughed at the jokes told by dads,

And competed in battles intense.

Special guests like Wyman, Moore, and Sven

Brightened our night with their presence.

We won’t forget the wrapped up teachers

And boxes of charcuterie,

Nor music great, videos first-rate,

Even Bobby Chuck’s buffoonery.

By the end of the gig, we had touched the globe

from Ohio to Malaysia.

And gracious God had blessed us well

With funds that would amaze ya.

So with gratitude abundant

We shout with one grand voice.

Because of your generosity,

We live our theme: “Rejoice!”

Acacia Academy would like to sincerely thank the friends and sponsors who made the 12th annual Art in Bloom celebration a huge success. Because of you, over $100,000 was raised for direct classroom education of diverse students in our beloved community. Please consider supporting these sponsors who have modeled generosity.

Corporate sponsors: Stout Family/Shirley and Stout, Kokomo Foot and Ankle, Hearn Dentistry, First Congo Church, Hardie Group, Trent Family Auto, Indiana Heartland FCU, CFD, Team Rehab, Singleton Allstate, First Farmers Bank, Gorman & Bunch, Community First Bank, Dr. Jones of Caron Jones Dental Care, Degler Flooring, Heartland Hospice, Heartland Church, Hayes Advisory Group, Healthy Horizons, Jarrell Dental, Eye Physicians

Legacy private donors: James and Robin Miller, David and Pam Isaac, James and Shirley Davis, David and Sara Sullivan

Food donations: J. Edwards, Petite Patisserie

Auction/Project donations: Martin Brothers, Rural King, Kokomo Glass and Paint, Top of the Line, Kokomo Opalescent Glass, McGavic Outdoor Power, Coke

Video production: Larison Media and Bridgeway Church

Acacia Academy cultivates character, faith, and knowledge by means of an excellent classical Christian school education for students in kindergarten through eighth grades. We are currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. Please contact us at www.acaciaacademy.org, 830 S Main St., or call 765-457-5545.

Rob Hoshaw, head of school, Acacia Academy

