Accurate mortality measure needed
Maternal mortality is an urgent public health issue both nationally and across the state. Indiana’s hospitals and the State Department of Health (IDOH) are working in close partnership to address the drivers of maternal mortality through community partnerships, education, and behavioral health services. Together we are doing everything we can to provide the best care possible to Hoosier moms of child-bearing age.
Despite these efforts, Indiana remains under scrutiny for increases in maternal deaths. Recent media reports cite the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) in ranking determinations, but this data system is unable to supply accurate estimates of United States maternal mortality due to inconsistent reporting. Further, it does not provide an accurate reflection of the work that has been implemented over the past decade in Indiana.
Indiana formed the Indiana Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (IPQIC) in 2013 to improve infant and maternal health outcomes. Through the collaborative, the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) and IDOH have spent over 10 years working to ensure that all women have access to comprehensive, trusted, and risk-appropriate health care before, during, and after pregnancy. As a result of this work, birthing hospitals across the state have structures in place to improve outcomes for moms and babies, including Levels of Care, Perinatal Centers, and adoption of evidence-based practices.
To add to these efforts, a national initiative to implement a standardized approach to maternal mortality data collection began in 2017 through state-based Maternal Mortality Review Committees (MMRCs). Offering an enhanced, structured data collection method and measurement process, MMRCs allow for a more accurate reflection of maternal mortality by state.
Indiana’s MMRC reviews all maternal deaths during and within one year of pregnancy to better understand their causes and preventability. NVSS, however, relies exclusively on death certificate coding and targets only women up to 42 days post-partum. These maternal death rates differ greatly and cannot be compared as they are different parameters and criteria for inclusion.
Further, a recent article published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reports that nationwide in-hospital maternal mortality — reported as the number of patients who died during index hospitalization per 100,000 eligible discharges — has decreased by 50%. From 2008 to 2021, the in-hospital maternal mortality rate decreased from 10.6 per 100,000 discharges to 4.6 per 100,000 discharges. Hospital initiatives to prevent maternal mortality have helped drive this decrease.
Accurate measurement of maternal mortality is essential when looking at any type of statewide prevention program. Without valid data to measure the significance of the problem and identify at-risk populations, the efficacy of maternal mortality prevention efforts is severely compromised. Maternal health remains a top priority for Indiana hospitals, IDOH, and our community-based partners.
Brittany Waggoner, nurse, and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, FACEP State Health Commissioner
