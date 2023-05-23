Addressing aggressive tobacco industry tactics
No Menthol Sunday is an annual national observance held on the third Sunday of May. #NMS 2023 is an interfaith event to spark conversation about the impact of mentholated tobacco products in Black communities. This year, on Sunday, May 21, faith leaders nationwide spread awareness and provided resources on the effects of tobacco.
There is a lot to celebrate in the “no menthol” movement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) started the rulemaking process to ban menthol in tobacco. As we wait for the rule to take effect, several cities have mobilized and adopted laws that ban the sale of mentholated tobacco.
The tobacco industry has marketed menthol products to Black consumers for decades, and No Menthol Sunday is a unique opportunity to highlight the importance of a menthol ban and the effectiveness of championing stricter tobacco laws.
No Menthol Sunday is a time to step into our power and keep working on the ground to help Black people move away from menthol and smoking.
Let’s make No Menthol Sunday every day by being a part of the solution and help our youth, elderly, pets and the community live in a smoke-free environment. Smoking, vaping, dipping snuff, chewing tobacco and other flavored products with tobacco in them are all very addictive.
Our goal is to save lives and stop the addiction.
If you use tobacco, it’s never too late to quit. For free help, visit smokefree.gov, bevapefree.org, nomentholsunday.org, BeTobaccoFree.gov, or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
Jennifer Ogle
Howard County Tobacco Free Program Director
