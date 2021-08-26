Advocate for your own health
There is important information in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 that isn’t being shared like it should.
There are many knowledgeable doctors that are trying to get information out to people that there are vitamins and medications you can take to prevent a COVID-19 infection and minimize the length of illness. One doctor is Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist and professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine. He is trying to share the information that early treatment could have prevent a large amount of hospitalizations.
His protocol can be viewed online. Please advocate for your own health.
Candace Good, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.