New life deserving of representation
Abortion on demand is regrettably still available to varying degrees across our country, depending on the location. In a recent Tribune column by two women doctors, they wrote about how a woman’s body produces extra tissues and blood vessels in the uterus area in preparation for the support and growth of a possible pregnancy.
When none occurs, at the end of each cycle this extra buildup is given no value by the body, is discharged, and a new cycle begins, in accordance with the order and steps of creation as set up by the creator. A woman can claim and exercise “reproductive rights” to be used in order to keep from becoming pregnant.
When a woman conceives and becomes pregnant, her body reacts entirely differently, giving the greatest value to the new life that has begun. The extra buildup is used to nurture and grow the new life, and any claim of “reproductive rights” opposes the steps being taken by the order of creation, as it would result in claiming and eliminating what has been started.
Our Declaration of Independence states that “all people are created” by the creator and in accompanying that creation they are given a right to their life, to which they are entitled. The U.S. Constitution was written to support the DOI and see to it that its provisions are carried out in the life of our country.
No person’s life can be taken without due process, and every desired abortion should be applied for in a court of law, with the fetus being represented by appropriate legal counsel. The reasons for the desired abortion must be established, and there must be some reason other than the new life simply isn’t wanted, for an abortion to be granted. If a medical emergency is the reason, due process will establish this and a determination then will be made toward the application.
All new life is deserving of representation by the elected people of their area, at this early stage of their existence in a custodial form to ensure that all of the rights to which they are entitled are provided. Abortion on demand is anti-Declaration of Independence, unconstitutional, unethical, immoral, illegal, unconscionable both individually and nationally, and stands defiantly against creation and ultimately the creator. To wantingly take new life in it’s earliest stages exhibits the darker side of humanity, defying the qualities that make us civilized.
Is that where you want to be, on the dark side of your existence?
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
