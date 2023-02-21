All unborn have equal right to be born
President Biden said in his State of the Union address that he wants to see restored the right of women to abort a child. But no such right exists, not in the Declaration of Independence, not in the U.S. Constitution and certainly not in the Word of God.
God is a creator of life. He begins his work when a new life is conceived, and he is the creator of something living, not something that is not alive, or something that may become alive at some future point in its existence.
Abortion is the choice of a lethal action that ends the progress of the new life. The only way to stop something that is alive and growing is by killing it. Doing this on a vast scale is called infanticide. To consciously choose to submit a newly-conceived life to existence-ending abortion means the person responsible for that new life must view it as something not alive, which is the wrong way to look at it.
The Constitution is obligated to look after all new life as soon as it is known that the new life exists. Governments must do the same, because they are the means by which the Constitution is applied on behalf of the people. All unborn have the equal right to be born, a right provided by the creator and guaranteed by the DOI. State constitutions, governments, the courts — and the president — must all see that this right is maintained.
A right that truly does exist.
Jeff Hatton Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.