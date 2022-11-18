America has turned anti-law
The Muslim world has not forgotten how to protect its citizens from safety and health issues in daily life and at mass congregation events, but Christian-claiming America certainly has.
Qatar has pulled the plug on beer sales at World Cup stadiums, but you can get soused anywhere in America in a public place and wreak havoc at your personal pleasure.
Why is that? Because America has turned anti-law, and pro-whatever libertarian. When mass safety threats like bone-crushing and lung-suffocating outdoor concerts come along, and mass health events like COVID, prescription opioids, vaping, street fentanyl, RSV and flu come along, our response is ... whoopee! Let ‘em rip.
America once recognized alcohol consumption’s close relationship to family breakdown, crime outbreaks, and mass public safety and took local, state, and even national regulatory action. Since turning our heads the other way? One big drunken orgy with predictable results ... sexual harassment, rape, teen pregnancies, workplace absenteeism, DUIs, divorce, and a fair amount of gun murder and mayhem.
If America provides Bud Zero and non-alcoholic wines in public places, we feel we have done enough. Why would we care about any further alcohol control if we no longer care about crime, families, economic production, college success and roadway safety?
Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah
