America is in terrible shape right now
Well, I guess it is called an "opinion" page, but I have to give a lot of credit to Loretta Holihan for "sounding off" about John Krull. I said — long ago — that I wouldn't want one of MY kids taking his college courses. He's not teaching investigative journalism, he's just passing on his twisted views. And I know that there are more than the TWO of us in Kokomo who feel that way!
Our country is in terrible shape, with the current administration, on the brink of a world war. We would never have been in this position if Donald Trump had been re-elected. He wouldn't have allowed any of this to happen.
Why were some attorneys general in certain states so against allowing an audit of their 2020 election results? There were just too many instances of blatant fraud, some still being discovered, plus the $400 million Mark Zuckergerg donated to keep President Trump from winning.
Whether you liked his tweets or not. I hated to hear him call people names. You have to admit he did a tremendous job, often working 16-hour days. Nothing he signed ever hurt a citizen of the United States. Everything he did helped some group!
On Biden's first day in office, he undid so many executive orders and hurt all of us! You can't blame inflation or high gas prices on Putin. We all know who caused those. So keep in mind how important the November election is going to be.
Study those who are running. Do you agree with their values? Are you satisfied with what they have done? And to keep our young students safe, we need to really scrutinize any school board members who are running. Are they too woke?
I also want to say again how glad I am that Kathryn Lopez is writing a column. God bless you all!
Pat Duchane, Kokomo
