American politics is a mess
It is sad to think politics in America has come down to this mess we have now. Neither party has done a good job the last decade.
It is time we move past the Bidens, the Trumps, the Pelosis and the McConnells. Another term of any of them is frightening and frankly embarrassing. They should all be sent to Mar-A-Lago were they can all sit in wheelchairs and throw mashed potatoes at each other.
Hopefully in the next months they will all forget what it was they were doing and we can elect a new group of decisions makers who are less involved in themselves, at least for know. There has to be something else better.
— Jeff Miller, Logansport
