Americans are being fooled
It is so extremely saddening to see what is becoming of this country I love and tried to protect. Never ever could I have believed that we would elect a man who hated the country that elected him.
Never could I have dreamed this man could find that many people who agreed with him. This administration has bad mouthed America doing the work of our traditional adversaries, China, Iran, Russia. And make no mistake these "Americans" are committed to tearing down and apart this nation I love.
Critical Race Theory only teaches to hate America and teaches one race to hate another. It does not build up at all. This curriculum and much spoken by the president and his administration could’ve been spoken in the halls of the Kremlin or by the CCP, but instead I hear it from Biden, Harris and those appointed and confirmed by Congress.
Too many people have been fooled, hoodwinked that the only way to unity is believing and espousing the claptrap we are being sold. It is just the opposite. We are being indoctrinated by a hate theory that will never be satisfied until our nation is in shambles and democracy is no more.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
