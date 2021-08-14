Americans are pitted against each other
Nothing to fear in study of race? This is where theory and practice diverge. Of course there is nothing wrong with studying race and our national issues with it. There is nothing wrong with studying communism either. Problems enter when the study is propaganda, ignoring the downsides.
CRT as it exists in today’s world is a product which tries to instill an oppressed versus oppressor mentality instead of creating an environment where errors and mistakes are admitted and overcome. Everything IS NOT wrong with America but proponents of CRT preach that. The bogus 1619 Project (part of many CRT curricula) claims a nation founded on slavery is rotten to the core.
And if CRT is so valuable to the future of America why is its inclusion in a school’s curriculum so often done surreptitiously? Why sneak it in? BLM and CRT seem to be closely tied. This isn’t popular yet few seem to want to criticize BLM. BLM is not really about all black lives, just those suffering from violence at the hands of the police.
Terrible as that is, have you heard any BLM protests or outcries over all the Black deaths at the hands of gangs? Immigration today conflates what is legal and illegal. Everyone is in favor of legal immigration yet if you complain about the illegal influx you are xenophobic and hating our immigration heritage.
Nothing is further from the truth. We used to brag America was a melting pot, not anymore. We are divided into groups and pitted against each other by people who need us divided and against each other for political power. I think of our current president and his party of the ones who need people beholding to them, on the plantation so to speak. We need to return to the Rev. King's mantra, "not by the color of their skin but the content of their hearts."
Mike Moran,
Kokomo
