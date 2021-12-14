An anonymous voice heard by millions
When you hear the 1961 hit song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" by The Tokens, that high-pitched soprano voice in the background belonged to singer Anita Darian. She was born Anita Margaret Esgandarian on April 26, 1927, in Detroit, to Armenian emigrants. Trained at the Curtis School of Music in Philadelphia and the Juilliard School, she possessed a workable four-octave range voice, and sang everything from opera to commercial jingles to voice-over cartoons, from classical to pop.
The producers of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" brought her in, showed her what they wanted, and following a run-through, she told them she needed to sing it in a higher octave. They said it couldn't be done, but she did it anyway, as you can hear on the record. She passed on Feb.1, 2015, at age 87, an anonymous voice on a No. 1 hit record heard by millions of people.
None of whom ever knew her name.
Jeff Hatton
Greentown
