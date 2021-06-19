An enjoyable night under the stars
I thoroughly enjoyed the Hoosier Shakespeare festival's production of "Richard III" last Friday night.
The production was held at IUK on their earth stage, out in the open under the stars just like the first one. This talented group of actors and actresses delivered remarkable performances.
I am only disappointed that more people didn't attend this free production. (Contributions were accepted.) I do hope this company will continue to come to Kokomo. To learn more about them, go to hoosiershakes.com.
Elizabeth Karavitis, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.