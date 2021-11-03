Open letter to Dick and Margie Moore
Kokomo has been blessed that you decided to make Kokomo your home. You have been active members of the Catholic church and served there for many years.
You started your own business where you served realtors and homeowners for many years.
Dick coached in the Little League for several years.
Your daughter are nurses and they serve others. And were also blessed on the Kokomo girls state championship team.
God has blessed our community with you as examples to raise our children: in service to others. You also provided us a leader who serves as our mayor, Tyler Moore, who also leads by serving others.
May God continue to bless you and your family. Thank you!
Jim Thrasher, Kokomo
