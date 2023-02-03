An unsuccessful maiden voyage
We decided to enter the electronic-vehicle revolution last summer. On June 10, 2022, we went to a local marine and RV dealer and purchased a new electric pontoon boat. We took delivery a few days later and took the boat home and charged the batteries over night. The next day we took the boat to a small local lake for its maiden voyage. Fifteen minutes after launch, all of the batteries went dead. Into the shop it went the following Monday for repairs.
For the next three moths, I journeyed each week to Russiaville to check the status of the boat. Each week I was given various excuses about untrained electric motor repairmen, lack of manuals and lack of parts (the motor was made in China). After three months, the dealership gave up and sent the boat back to the factory in Tennessee for repair.
For the next two months, I checked in weekly with the factory for updates. Again, I was given stories of untrained personnel and lack of parts. They finally gave up on the Chinese system and replaced the entire electrical system with an American motor (Minn-Kota) and accessories.
On Nov. 9, 2022, I took possession of the boat again. When I got home, the electric lift would not work (when the factory shipped the boat back from Tennessee, they left the motor in the wrong position and the vibration damaged the shaft.) Back into the shop.
On Dec. 9, 2022, I picked up the boat and put it in storage for the winter. Hopefully next spring my next maiden voyage will be more successful than my last one.
Michael Cole, Greentown
