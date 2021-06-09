Another successful Strawberry Festival
The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association and the Alliance as a whole are beyond grateful for the continued overwhelming support the community has shown for the Strawberry Festival.
Through the help of many, we are able to come together every year as a community and celebrate the arriving summer season. This year was no different thanks to hundreds of volunteers, vendors and event sponsors.
We would like to thank our event sponsor, First Farmers Bank & Trust, for their continued sponsorship and support. We also want to give special thanks to the U.S. Army, Moore’s Pie Shop, King’s Cleaning Solutions, Glover’s Ice Cream and Kokomo Meijer.
We also thank community organizations that helped make the event fun, including Rhum Academy of Music, ABATE of Howard County, Crossroads Community Church, Crown Haven Center and Kokomo Farmer’s Market, as well as dozens of vendors and food trucks.
This event would not be possible without the many volunteers working behind the scenes. Working for months before the festival is the Strawberry Festival Committee of volunteers. Our sincerest thanks to committee members Heather Hill, Laura Hileman, Tawnya Harrison, Jonathan King, Dana Osburn, Amanda Beasley, Julie Keb and Jonathan Rogers.
And last but certainly not least, we thank the nearly 200 volunteers who helped on the day of the event to serve desserts, take tickets, bus tables and keep the festival area clean and neat as well as the city of Kokomo and Howard County governmental service teams that set up the area, keep citizens safe and make the festival grounds sparkle.
The commitment to the community shown by all these businesses, organizations and individuals can’t be overstated. We look forward to serving even more delicious strawberry shortcake next year!
Susan Alexander, Greater Kokomo Downtown Association
