Are parents encouraged to speak up?
Serving as a current school board member and being a former elementary teacher, former special education teacher, and a former elementary principal, please know that there has always been an encouragement for more parent involvement.
Opportunities are available for parents to be involved through textbook adoption committees, parent advisory committees, PTO, volunteering, and building level involvement. Schools follow the state standards designated for each grade level and subject matter. Curriculum maps are built around these standards and implemented in the classrooms.
Now, here is my concern in regard to legislators promoting bills that may be based on minimal complaints: Mr. Karickhoff stated in a Kokomo Tribune article on Jan. 22 that parents had concerns in regard to in-home school days because they wanted to get more involved and felt shut out by school corporations.
Now, I’m wondering exactly how many times this occurred and if current legislators encouraged the parents to share concerns with the teacher, principal or superintendent (in that order). As an educator, I was employed in three Howard County school corporations and one school in Carmel. Schools typically have open doors in regard to contacts by parents because we are all child advocates.
Mr. Buck said parents felt pushed out from the education process after seeing what children were learning during in-home learning. Now, I want to get to the nitty gritty. Mr. Karickhoff, Mr. Buck, Mr. VanNatter and Mr. Cook, have you met with superintendents in schools where these claims exist? If Indiana legislators truly feel claims about curriculum concerns are valid, I challenge you to meet with superintendents, share your concerns, and find out first hand verses second hand information.
I have contacted several legislators about proposed bills and am happy to see that partisan school board elections are off the plate. Thank you, Mr. Buck, for changing your mind on this issue. I believe schools would welcome and be receptive for legislators to meet with superintendents personally instead of being on the outside looking in.
Linda Singer, Western School Board member, Kokomo
