Asher makes a difference in community
As county commissioner, I have had the honor of serving alongside Sheriff Jerry Asher. I have found him to not only be approachable, but an incredible team player in helping accomplish many great initiatives for our community.
I have watched him participate on many committees serving non-profits in Howard County. He doesn’t just talk about things, he rolls up his sleeves and makes a difference.
He has a heart for those who need a hand up. Sheriff Asher is a sheriff who cares. We are blessed to have a sheriff who gets up everyday with the sincere intent to keep us safe and make our community a place we all love to live. Please join me in voting for Sheriff Jerry Asher on May 3!
Paul Wyman
Howard County Commissioner
