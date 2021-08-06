Assistance available for mothers
If we are helping mothers at the expense of protecting the innocent babies in their wombs, that work will burn in the fire as wood hay and stubble that is exactly what 99% of our pro-life politicians and the pro-life establishment at large is doing.
They have made it clear that they will not support any bill that would abolish human abortion if it does not first protect mothers.
They do not want mothers to be accountable for their actions. Fortunately, here in Kokomo, we have a valuable ministry, The Pregnancy Resource Center, under the direction of Carol Snyder, who first value the life of the baby, and help many women to avoid the tragic decision of murdering their baby.
I would encourage anyone to support that ministry in any way they are able to do so! If you are a mother who needs help, they have all the resources available to help you. They are located at 2021/2 Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Their phone number is 765-454-5566.
Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.