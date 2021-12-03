Baseball player battled with depression before death
"My father killed himself, and I'm gonna do it too."
Willard Hershberger was a backup catcher for the Reds from 1938 to 1940. Born and raised in California, he played baseball and football at Fullerton Union High School with future HOF Arky Vaughn, and with Richard Nixon.
In his senior year, his father committed suicide, affecting him deeply. As a baseball player, he had ability but not much confidence in himself. He worried and fretted with depression, and it all came to a head in the 1940 pennant race. With the regular catcher hurt, he played regularly, and he felt poorly, believing he personally cost his team games.
He talked it over with his manager, "Deacon" Bill McKechnie, and seemed to be alright. But on Aug. 3, 1940, he committed suicide at age 30, becoming the first and only major league player to do so during his career.
A .316 hitter in three part-seasons, he was extremely hard to strike out, only 16 times in 402 at bats.
He could have been any team's first string catcher, but was satisfied to be a reserve. His No. 5 was later worn by HOF Reds great Johnny Bench. A 1929 Fullerton yearbook picture shows a group of seniors looking right at the camera, as if confidently and defiantly staring toward the future, ready to take on all that it might bring. All but one student that is — Willard Hershberger is looking away.
He already knows what awaits him.
Jeff Hatton
Greentown
Commented
