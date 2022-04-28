Baxter would bring new vision to government
I urge you to vote for Leonard Baxter for County Commissioner District 1.
I have known Leonard for over 30 years, and he is a hard working, intelligent individual who will bring a new vision to Howard County government. He will be one who has new ideas, having never been a part of government and not swayed by the "this is how it's always been done" mentality.
I look forward to seeing Leonard serve as your next Howard County commissioner.
Brad Bagwell
Former Howard County commissioner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.