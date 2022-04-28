Your opinion

Baxter would bring new vision to government

I urge you to vote for Leonard Baxter for County Commissioner District 1.

I have known Leonard for over 30 years, and he is a hard working, intelligent individual who will bring a new vision to Howard County government. He will be one who has new ideas, having never been a part of government and not swayed by the "this is how it's always been done" mentality.

I look forward to seeing Leonard serve as your next Howard County commissioner.

Brad Bagwell

Former Howard County commissioner

