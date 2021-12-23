BBB bad for the United States
Thank you, Sen. Manchin, for standing up against liberal pressure.
Thank you for not bending to pressure from the liberal left. The mega spending Build Back Better Bill was bad for West Virginia and the United States. Our national debt is out of control now and BBB would have added trillions more. It sickened me to listen to the awful diatribe put forth by Reps. Omar, Tlaib, AOC and Nancy Pelosi as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer and the rest of their ilk.
Sen. Manchin, the Democrat Party has left you and West Virginia behind. Today’s Democrat Party is run by liberal radicals. Their thirst for power is destroying America. They will go to no end gaming enough votes to stay in power forever. Our open southern border is a prime example that this is true. It’s all about potential future democrat voters. The democrat power grab incudes eliminating the filibuster, D.C. statehood and federalizing our national elections.
No one has been held accountable for the Afghanistan debacle. Biden ordered out our troops before pulling out American citizens and our allies. The lack of planning cost 13 brave American service members their lives. President Biden promised to unite America and has done just the opposite.
Michael Hart
Kokomo
