November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, among both men and women. Now is a perfect time to be proactive and be aware.
Lung cancer, like other cancers, disproportionately affects populations with low-socioeconomic status (SES) characteristics, such as low-income, low levels of education, uninsured and underinsured (inadequate comprehensive health insurance coverage). Advanced state or late-stage cancers are associated with high mortality rates. Lung cancer mortality rates are higher among populations with low socioeconomic status (SES) characteristics.
However, most lung cancer deaths are preventable. Several factors contribute to the onset of lung cancer including tobacco use, radon exposure, secondhand smoke exposure and environmental exposures at home, work or in other environments.
An estimated 80% of lung cancer deaths are caused by smoking. However, the proportion of people with low-socioeconomic status (SES) characteristics who use commercial tobacco products is even higher. In Indiana, it is estimated that there will be 5,920 new cases of Lung & Bronchus cancer.
In the United States, most people who smoke or use commercial tobacco products want to quit. In Howard County, 26.1% adults use commercial tobacco products, which is significantly higher than the national rate of 14%.
Quitting reduces a person’s risk of acquiring a tobacco-related cancer. Tobacco cessation is also beneficial for cancer survivors, especially when considering reducing risks associated with cancer recurrence. Improving access to tobacco cessation resources, especially for people with low-SES characteristics, can greatly reduce lung cancer disparities
In Howard County, we are committed to improving lung cancer prevention, screening, and treatment, as well as cancer survivorship; especially among low-income populations where they live, work, play, learn and receive healthcare services. If you’re ready to quit smoking and live a healthier life, you can call for free help at 1-800-Quit-Now or text INDIANA to 88709 for easy to use anonymous (and free) support system at your fingertips.
Daniel Livingston, MD
Mohammad Tariq, MD, MBBS Pulmonologist with Community Physician Network Pulmonary and Critical Care
