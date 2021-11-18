Beverage makers support local solutions
Monday marked the start of America Recycles Week, a time to celebrate the positive impacts of recycling and how we can all come together to make a sustainable impact.
At the Hoosier Beverage Association, we’re proud of our industry’s work to advance innovative solutions to build a more circular economy and keep plastic out of the environment.
We’re carefully designing our bottles to be 100% recyclable, and we want them all back. But without access to recycling, our bottles can end up where they don’t belong, like in landfills or as litter in nature.
Launched by America’s leading beverage companies, Every Bottle Back is our industry’s effort to reduce the use of new plastic by increasing the collection of our plastic bottles so they can be remade into new bottles. We’re partnering with local leaders and environmental groups to expand access to recycling, modernize community recycling systems and inform consumers about the value of our recyclable bottles.
Since the launch of Every Bottle Back, our industry has invested $12.5 million to help more than 300,000 households recycle nearly 693 million new pounds of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, which can be used to make new bottles.
While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to improving recycling access and infrastructure, this America Recycles Week, we hope Every Bottle Back serves as an example of the power of meaningful collaboration between companies, community partners and elected officials to preserve our environment for generations to come.
Diane Masariu
Hoosier Beverage Association
