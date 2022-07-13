Biden is not what we expected
Biden’s election was big in a lot of ways. And these big things become more evident every day as his presidency has proceeded.
One of the biggest proofs is how the MSM is more willing to point out Joe’s problems, but I digress.
First the biggest success: Joe’s marketing campaign. By all traditional measures, this campaign should have failed. Hiding in the basement had never worked before and, if we are lucky, it will never again.
Biggest lie? Oh there a many falsehoods but I think his biggest was his promise to be “The Great Uniter.” Nothing could be farther than the truth. After the animosity and anger Trump created in many Americans, Joe’s promise of healing and unity was a soothing balm America wanted but instead we got a snake oil salesman’s bottle of tap water.
Joe Biden has not made one effort to unite, to find common ground, to heal the nation.
Instead, we got actions that stirred the pot, that told one side to “sit in the corner and shut up, you lost.” Whether it was Day One’s Executive Orders or other actions throughout these two
years Biden has rewarded the Far Left and not even crumbs to anyone else. Energy, Climate and the list goes on.
One significant other lie is Joe is fit to be president. We see more evidence of gaffes that are not simple mistakes but symptoms of a decline in his mental health. Real signs demand real investigation.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.