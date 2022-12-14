Biggs ready and able to lead the House
This is an open letter to all of Indiana’s nine Congressional Representatives, seven Republicans and two Democrats, Mrvan, Yakym, Banks, Baird, Spartz, Pence, Carson, Bucshon and Houchin.
You have an incredibly consequential decision to make within the next few weeks. Your vote for a Speaker of the House may well mean the survival of our Constitutional Republic or its demise.
The issue is whether to continue with old leadership or strike out with new. Kevin McCarthy is a creature of the old. He has been Minority Leader for a long time. It is time for him to step aside to bring on the new. Republicans, under McCarthy’s leadership, have been good at complaining, but short on leading.
I ask that you support Rep. Andy Biggs for Speaker of the House. Biggs is ready and able to lead the House. The House is the only place now that has the power to create change in the federal government through the power of the purse. And make no mistake, fighting back against the Biden administration and the Democrats in the Senate is going to take real courage. You have to be a part of that. Please vote for Biggs. Our country cannot continue on its present course.
And especially to our two representatives who are aligned with the Democrat Party, please ask whether loyalty to the party or loyalty to our country is your legacy.
Kent H. Blacklidge Ph.D., Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.