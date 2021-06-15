BobKats coach mentioned in 'Seinfeld'
On a recent "Seinfeld" rerun, the boys were listening to a Bulls vs. Knicks game. The announcer was heard to say "the ball goes to Jordan, to Pippen, and to Cliff Levingston who takes a shot and hits it."
Two of 5,888 NBA points he scored. Most of the time players foul out of a game, Cliff Levingston actually fouled "into" a game once. It was in 1986, Hawks vs. Jazz, two of the Hawks players were injured, five more fouled out including Levingston.
Another Atlanta player was thrown out, leaving the Atlanta Hawks with just four players left. Since Levingston was the last player to foul out, under a seldom-used NBA rule, he was allowed to go back in and finish the game. But to no avail, the Hawks ended up losing by a couple of points.
One Utah fan, in spite of his team's win, held up a sign demanding coach Frank Layden be traded. To which Coach Layden responded after the wild game he had just seen, "I hope I'm traded to the Lakers or the Celtics or the Dodgers(?). And for a lot of money!"
Now, Cliff Levingston is the coach of the Kokomo BobKats of the TBL. Go BobKats!
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
