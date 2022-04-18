Both political parties seek control
I would like to offer some observations and suggestions concerning the U.S. Supreme Court.
Until recent years, a president’s appointments to the Supreme Court were rarely controversial. Most Republican senators would vote to confirm a Democratic president’s appointments, even though they knew they would be getting liberal justices. Most Democratic senators would vote to confirm a Republican president’s appointments, even though they knew they would be getting conservative justices.
Why have the Supreme Court appointments developed into bitter partisan battles in the recent years? I have a theory.
In recent years, Congress has largely abdicated its responsibility to act as the legislative branch of government, thus creating a vacuum that the judicial branch has moved to fill. The most difficult issues of our time are converted into lawsuits and punted to the judicial branch to be resolved.
The Supreme Court has evolved into the super legislature, which both political parties desperately want to control. Both parties seek to pack the court with justices they think will decide cases the way they want for 20 to 30 years in the future. Should a nation that calls itself a democracy allow its most important decisions to be made by nine unelected justices who are answerable to no one?
I think it is time to rethink giving justices lifetime appointments. A point I think has been overlooked is that a lifetime appointment in 1789, when the Constitution went into effect, had a very different meaning than it does now. The average life expectancy in 1789 was only 38 years of age, so a lifetime appointment was very unlikely to result in many justices serving into their 70s or 80s as is often the case now. The first Supreme Court consisted of six justices, whose average length of service was eight years. The great increase in life expectancy since 1789 has made it possible for justices to serve for longer and longer periods of time.
I propose that the Constitution should be amended to do away with lifetime tenure. Instead, justices should be appointed for fixed 18-year terms with their terms staggered so that one justice’s term would expire every two years. Each future president would be assured of the opportunity to appoint two justices during a presidential term. I think this would be a big improvement over the present system, and it might even take some of the politics and controversy out of the future appointments.
David Hoover, Kokomo
