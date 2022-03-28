Braun is perfect example of why we have a Bill of Rights
Sen. Mike Braun is now saying he was mistaken for saying states can ban interracial marriages and it was wrong for the Supreme Court to strike down unconstitutional bans on those marriages.
Really, he was clearly asked twice on that specific issue and he didn’t understand it, and only offered a clarification after a backlash against his answer? But anyway, Sen. Braun is a perfect example of why we have a Bill of Rights, to protect us and our constitutional rights from people like him.
The founders didn’t want a narrow protection of rights but a broad one. James Madison, one of the leaders on the creation of the U.S. Constitution, wanted the Bill of Rights to apply not just to the federal government but also to the states. Alas, that didn’t happen until the passage of the 14th Amendment almost a century later.
American citizens are not inferior to the states they reside, be it in Indiana, Alabama or Montana. The rights of individuals are much more important then the powers (and they have powers and not rights) of individual states because why would we put limits on one form of government — the federal — and not on states?
States just as much as the federal government can encroach and violate the fundamental rights under our Constitution of American citizens. Indeed, of the major Supreme Court decisions, such overturning bans on interracial marriages, on same sex marriages and protecting the rights of the accused, it is a state most likely doing the violation. You do not get liberty by increasing the power of a state, in fact you are likely to reduce that liberty.
Jerome McCollom, Kokomo
