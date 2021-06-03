Your opinion

Braun, Young should back funding

In order to help address the problem of climate change, Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young should support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For readers who aren't familiar with the term, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughtering animals. It requires a fraction of the greenhouse-gas emissions to produce that raising livestock does.

This is important because animal agriculture represents one of the leading causes of global warming. Though private companies have made significant strides developing cultured meat, government investment is necessary to fill knowledge gaps, such as those surrounding the creation of whole-cut products. I hope environmentally-conscious legislators will back such funding.

Jon Hochschartner

Granby, Connecticut

