Breathing easy in Howard County
More than 1 in 5 Indiana adults smoke cigarettes (21.5%), one of the highest rates in the nation, while the number of youths using vaping products remains a concern for anti-smoking advocates. Secondhand smoke is estimated to cause over 1,300 deaths among Hoosiers each year. About 1 in 4 nonsmokers nationwide are exposed to secondhand smoke. Strong smokefree air laws protect more than workers, they protect all residents from secondhand smoke in public places.
Breathe Easy Howard County has had a smoke-free policy in place since 2017 and has aided in a healthier community to live, work, and play.
Breathe Easy Howard County’s efforts for a smokefree community were halted by the global pandemic. With COVID-19 being a respiratory virus and having shown long term effects of the virus, it has highlighted the public need for smoke free air. The pandemic has also made a point of the ever-present dangers of secondhand smoke. Masks do not protect people from secondhand smoke, smokefree air laws do. “Thankfully, we live in a community where our air is clean to all residents who want to breathe easy.”
If you have questions or want to get involved in our coalition’s efforts visit us on Facebook at @BreatheEasyHoCo. Let’s do our part to keep our community smoke free!
David Hale,
Kokomo
