Your opinion

Bring back the old shortcake recipe

I want to thank the Downtown Association for a very nice Strawberry Festival. It was very nice to be able to see everyone and see all vendors.

I would like to suggest the shortcake recipe be brought back from past years. I realize this was no one's fault but I loved last time and this year not as much.

The shortcakes this year just needed some work. I know everyone did the best could. Just my suggestion. Thanks again.

— Jenny Tudor, Kokomo

