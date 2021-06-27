Bring back the old shortcake recipe
I want to thank the Downtown Association for a very nice Strawberry Festival. It was very nice to be able to see everyone and see all vendors.
I would like to suggest the shortcake recipe be brought back from past years. I realize this was no one's fault but I loved last time and this year not as much.
The shortcakes this year just needed some work. I know everyone did the best could. Just my suggestion. Thanks again.
— Jenny Tudor, Kokomo
