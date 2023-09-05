Building a prosperous future for Kokomo
I am not known in Kokomo for my politics, but I am running as a Democrat for Common Council 3rd district in November. Margarete and I have lived in Kokomo for decades and as an engineer, now retired from Haynes, attended and chaired many business and engineering meetings. I want Kokomo to prosper in the future as it does now and would like resolution of some issues.
Stellantis has joined with Samsung to build a $2.5-billion joint venture, lithium-ion battery plant on the north side and intend to staff it with about 1,500 workers. About 500-675 will be from Korea and about 1,000 from Kokomo. Feeder factories will be built near the plant needing even more workers. Money is coming in from the state and elsewhere. What are the sources of these funds and how much is involved? The impact on Kokomo and Howard County appears unknown as the leaders of Kokomo have not provided details.
Where are the workers going to live? Rumor has it that barracks at Grissom will be refurbished and used for single workers while management will buy homes in Westfield. That is a lot of income that won’t be spent in Kokomo.
How many will live in Kokomo and do we have enough housing? Do we have food markets for them? I am sure they would like some Korean fare occasionally.
Food insecurity in some areas of Kokomo is already a problem. It is also a national problem that can lead to life and birth mortality, lack of school success and drug addiction. A market recently proposed for the north side is a grocery-like Dollar General and a first step to food security but is not sufficient to provide all the healthy food needs of a community. Incentives may induce a local business to provide fresh meat and vegetable services and a pharmacy nearby to enhance the shopping experience and improve community health. These might rejuvenate the area and induce builders and entrepreneurs to redevelop surrounding neighborhoods. We are already having a low vacancy rate and few available houses. Solving these problems might induce workers from Korea to stay local.
How much will the workers earn? What are their benefits? Will they join the local UAW? Lately in the national news in Arizona, a chip manufacturer from Taiwan and local unions had a major disagreement. The chip manufacturer is building a factory and believes there are not enough local trained workers for their chip factory. The local unions disagree. Does the Kokomo battery plant have the same problem? The local news reported the hiring of only one locally trained worker from Ivy Tech. Can we train more workers from Kokomo to fill open positions?
What utilities will the new plant need? Have they accounted for the waste to be generated? Plants can generate acid waste that could contaminate creeks and underground water. Where will the waste go? We remember the waste problem from Continental Steel which generated major ground contamination leading to an uptick in cancer. The problem took years to resolve.
With a little thought and planning, we in Kokomo have a great opportunity to welcome Korean people and investment. They are industrious and can help transform Kokomo’s north side into a prosperous neighborhood.
Mike Katcher, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.