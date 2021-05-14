Businesses help make moving easy
After having lived in Kokomo for over 50 years, I recently moved to Omaha, Nebraska, to be closer to some of my remaining family.
After much investigation into moving options, my family and I decided to go with U-Haul Moving and Storage at 3716 S. Lafountain in Kokomo. The Miller family, who are the owners, did an exceptional job of helping me prepare for the move. Their patience with my questions was very encouraging since this was a unique experience for me.
I give them all the credit for making the move go as smoothly as possible and I would highly recommend them to anyone who is contemplating an out-of-state move in a 20-foot truck to a novice truck driver, who, in this case was my daughter.
That said, I also heartily recommend Above The Best Movers and Cleaners if you want to have professionals load the truck for a smooth, safe ride.
I couldn’t believe they could pack all my belongings in that truck and not have one item broken or scratched. They were nothing short of phenomenal. When we arrived in Omaha, the un-packers said they had never seen such an incredibly thorough job of packing a moving truck.
Thanks and CHEERS to both of those local businesses for all of your kind service.
Jeanné Harland
Omaha, Nebraska,
formerly of Kokomo
