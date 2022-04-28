Candidate running to help others
Some of you may know that I ran for Congress before against millionaire Greg Pence in the 6th, but with the census changes of 2020, my hometown of Muncie and Delaware County are now in your district — the 5th District with Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.
I’ve been in politics now for 4 years now and to be frank, I’d rather be known for my history in this area as a local newspaper reporter in Muncie/Delaware County and a long-standing community member who truly cares about the people here in east central Indiana.
I’m proud to be a service to my fellow man, whether it be helping establish the Youth Empowerment Program, attending NAACP activities in the past few decades, or chairing the Muncie Feed My Sheep Community Outreach.
I ran in the 6th against Pence and was planning to run again when I learned about the redistricting and us now being in the 5th Congressional District.
I’m running for the same reasons I did before: to help others and to fight for the issues and policies that impact us all.
I don’t have to spend a lot of money to go to every city in the district and talk with my constituents; all that entails is travel expenses for myself and small staff.
I know this because with less than $200,000, in a district that was 76% registered Republicans, our campaign was able to pull almost 36% of the vote — which means some Republicans and some Independents heard our message.
When I first started in politics in 2018, I did so with the notion that I would run three times and commit to campaigns that I could be proud of.
Three times seems like a lot, but politics is a business and the name-recognition process is part of the political path many have followed.
Joe Biden ran three times for POTUS, Joe Donnelley ran three before becoming a congressman (and later senator), as did Mike Pence, Phil Sharp and many others in both parties before their first victory.
After winning my primaries in 2018 and 2020 (with 40% and 74% of the vote, respectively), I was ready to run one last time.
My opponent in the fall won’t be Greg Pence, but it will be Victoria Spartz, a woman who decries America, but routinely praises Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Now that I’m in 5D, I’m excited to get to know you all. I’ll come to every picnic, festival and parade I’m invited to and I’ll bring candy.
I hope I can earn your vote May 3 and Nov. 8.
Jeannine Lee Lake,
candidate, U.S. Congress in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District
