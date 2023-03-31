Capshaw committed to citizens of Kokomo
It is my honor to endorse Dave Capshaw for re-election for Kokomo City Council District 1. Dave began his career as a public servant by defending his country in Vietnam, serving in the Navy.
He continued that life of service by protecting his community for 20 years in his career with the Kokomo Fire Department. Dave has served as the past VFW state commander and continues to be very involved with veterans’ organizations.
Dave has proven that he is committed to the citizens of Kokomo and has the best interests of the people of our community at heart. I would ask that you case your vote for Dave Capshaw on May 2.
Mike Wyant,
Former Kokomo City Councilman of District 1
