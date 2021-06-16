Celebrate Pride Month by protecting all people
Cigarette smoking in the United States is responsible for 480,000 deaths per year, and certain populations are more likely to smoke than others. One marginalized population especially at risk is the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ individuals often have risk factors for smoking that include daily stress related to prejudice and stigma that they may face.
In 2017, 31.3 % of LGBTQ+ adults in Indiana were current smokers. According to the CDC, the national LGBTQ+ smoking rate is 19.2% compared to the rate of 14.0% of all adults 18 and older.
Several factors may contribute to the higher prevalence of tobacco includes direct targeting by tobacco companies, discrimination, stress, barriers to accessing health care and cessation services.
Time and time again, research reveals that tobacco cessation programs are most likely to succeed with a combination of tobacco free policy and environmental changes. As a community who cares about healthy living for ALL, we need to demand policy changes such as higher taxes on tobacco products, restrictions on flavored products and referrals to proven cessation programs.
Vaping is on the rise among kids, young adults, including the LGBTQ+ community.
Although more research is needed on tobacco products, we do know that flavored products are attractive to young kids. A government study found that 81 percent of kids who have ever used tobacco products started with a flavored product, a gateway to cigarette smoking and smoke related deaths.
Let’s celebrate June by providing tobacco control best practices, cessation services, culturally appropriate anti-messaging may help reduce the disproportionate burden tobacco places on LGBTQ+ communities. For many in the LGBTQ+ community, their lives literally depend on it.
Jennifer Ogle, Howard County Tobacco Free, Kokomo YMCA/Indiana State Department Health
