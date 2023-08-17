‘Chief’ Wilson still the king of triples
36.
That number is significant to Major League Baseball and also to Owen “Chief” Wilson, who played from 1908 to 1916 for the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. John Owen Wilson was born Aug. 21, 1883, in Austin, Texas.
He began playing baseball and made it up to Pittsburgh, where he played right field. He didn’t set the world on fire in his first season, hitting .227. The next year, he did a little better playing in all 154 games and hitting .272 while helping the Pirates to the World Series against the American League champ Detroit Tigers, led by baseball the immortal Ty Cobb.
Pittsburgh had its own baseball immortal in shortstop Honus Wagner, and they went on to win the series four games to three. Tipton native and rookie pitcher Babe Adams was the surprise starter in the first game and won it with a six-hitter. He got three of the four Pittsburgh wins all with six-hitters. “Chief” Wilson wasn’t much help hitting just .154 with four hits in 26 times up, two runs scored, one double and one RBI.
But he got better. In 1911, he led the National League with 107 RBIs, and he batted .300 in 1911 and 1912. A quiet man with a strong arm, he led the league with 34 outfield assists in 1914. And the number 36? In 1912, he hit 36 triples, driving the ball over outfielders’ heads or through the gaps in Pittsburgh’s spacious Forbes Field, and racing around to third base before they could get the ball back to the infield. His 36 triples is still the Major League record to this day, 111 years later and counting. No one else has even come close to equaling it, including him, “Chief” Wilson never had more than 14 triples in any other season.
For his career, the “Chief” in 1,280 games hit .269 with 59 “dead ball era” homers and 114 triples. He retired to the family stock farm near Bertram, Texas, and passed on Feb. 22, 1954. John Owen “Chief” Wilson is not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but his 36 triples is in baseball’s record book, likely for a long time to come.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.